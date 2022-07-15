5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $429,990

Want a brand new home but don't want to wait a year to build? Look no further! RARE BRAND NEW 5 BEDS 3 FULL BATHS 2 car garage 1 story home in desirable Saguaro Bloom, only 6 mins to I10 & Premium Outlet Mall, near by schools, grocery stores, entertainments, shopping & businesses. The house was never lived in. All warranty transferred. Wonderful Van Buren model w/great flow, no space wasted. Very bright & open concept w/tall ceiling & lots of nature light. Big laundry room. Many closets, shelves & storage throughout the house. Great sized kitchen w/big island boasts beautiful granite counter top, dark espresso cabinets & SS appliances. Nice sized private backyard w/covered patio & block fence. Community features lovely landscaping, pools, spas, splash pad, playgrounds & parks. Owner/Agent.