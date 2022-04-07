5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $430,000

Fantastic property in San Lucas offers it all. Floor plan covering 2900 sq ft, offering 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, pool, double gated side entry, and shed. Large upgraded tile on the first floor living spaces creates multi purpose space for a wide range of uses. Guest bedroom and bathroom is downstairs! Upgraded chef's kitchen with island shares open space with family room and exit to back yard. Upstairs consists of primary suite and additional bedrooms w/ upgraded bathrooms. Primary bathroom boasts large sinks and tile counter tops. Large open backyard with pool offers space for year round use! Pool has basketball hoop & water feature. Lot offers space on the side yard through the double gated entrance. Shed on the other side yard offers covered storage. So much more. Come take a view!