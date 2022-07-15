 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $445,000

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home with no backyard neighbors! This single-story home is situated right next to a small neighborhood park, providing easy access for kids or dogs to play. Enjoy a like new home, that feels like you are in the county, yet has convenient access to shopping and activities. Saguaro Bloom offers residents a resort style swimming pool, splash pad for the little ones, gym, club house, and numerous neighborhood parks. The home has solar panels for more affordable electricity, with an assumable solar loan. You can also enjoy your cute backyard with real grass and mountain views. (Agent/Owner)

