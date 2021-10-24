Welcome Home! Beautiful, 5 BR 3 Bath home in coveted Tangerine Crossing gated community. Boasting 2,950 sq. ft. of living space, this spacious home will have plenty of room for all of your family and their toys. Downstairs features a formal living/dining room, a guest bedroom (that could act as an office), a full bathroom, and a large kitchen that opens to the family room. The kitchen features a gas stove, plenty of counter space and lots of cabinet storage, including a pantry by the refrigerator. Just off the kitchen is a dining nook where you can enjoy peaceful mornings looking out into the lush back yard. Walking upstairs will lead you to the double door entry of the large master suite. Entering, you will be greeted by a large suite area that can be used as a TV/media room or office... Adjacent is a spacious master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet. Just outside, enjoy mountain views and sunsets from the vast balcony. Continuing upstairs features 3 additional secondary bedrooms (1 with a walk-in closet), a guest bathroom and a laundry room. The 2.5 car garage features built-in cabinets, overhead storage rack, tall ceilings, a soft water loop and a service door to the back yard. Entertain family and friends in your backyard paradise, featuring a gas fire pit, gas grill and mature foliage throughout. A stone's throw from Fry's Marketplace, Restaurants and shopping.
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $459,000
