 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $465,000

5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $465,000

This Newer Contemporary Energy Efficient Home is situated in a great community offering a wonderful floorplan that is great for family living, 5 bedrooms, 4 Baths, Dining Area, Great room off of Large Kitchen with Island & Pantry, Ceiling Fans, and 3-car Garage. The Down Stairs guest bedroom includes its own bathroom. The Large Size Master Bedroom offers a Nice Size Walk in Closet, Bathroom with Dual Sinks, & Separate Shower. Upstairs enjoys a Great sitting/play area, Guest Bathroom & Convenient Laundry Room which functions nicely for all the guest & Master bedrooms. The Back Yard offers a Nice Covered Patio with upgraded decorative gravel. This home offers so much and is ready to move in with no long waiting for it to be built. PLEASE CONTACT MICHELLE GOSS FOR ALL QUESTIONS & OFFERS.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News