5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $465,000

This Newer Contemporary Energy Efficient Home is situated in a great community offering a wonderful floorplan that is great for family living, 5 bedrooms, 4 Baths, Dining Area, Great room off of Large Kitchen with Island & Pantry, Ceiling Fans, and 3-car Garage. The Down Stairs guest bedroom includes its own bathroom. The Large Size Master Bedroom offers a Nice Size Walk in Closet, Bathroom with Dual Sinks, & Separate Shower. Upstairs enjoys a Great sitting/play area, Guest Bathroom & Convenient Laundry Room which functions nicely for all the guest & Master bedrooms. The Back Yard offers a Nice Covered Patio with upgraded decorative gravel. This home offers so much and is ready to move in with no long waiting for it to be built. PLEASE CONTACT MICHELLE GOSS FOR ALL QUESTIONS & OFFERS.