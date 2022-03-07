*Photos are of a Torino model. Interior packages may vary.*Come by to see this plan at Saguaro Bloom! Our 2-story Torino plan boasts 3,207 square feet with 4 beds, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. This home comes with stainless steel electric range with microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops in kitchen and cultured marble in bathroom, 15x15 brick lay tile floors, 36 birch staggered cabinets, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage, LED disc lights and 9-foot ceilings on first floor!Homes at Saguaro Bloom are in the Marana School District with Rattle Snake Ridge Elementary at 3.0 miles, Marana Middle School at 5.1 miles, and Marana High School at 3.7 miles.Steps away from the breathtaking Tucson Mountains in NW Marana lies D.R. Hortons premier community of Saguaro Bloom! Saguaro studded cliffs and stunning sunsets abound at this hidden gem of a community. This tranquil master planned community is one of the best locations in all of Marana and Tucson. Now offering ten exceptional floor plans with an array of amenities as well. Residents will appreciate the close proximity to schools, shopping and entertainment, and a neighborhood which boasts playgrounds and walking trails. Each home is Energy Star certified and comes with a builder warranty. Call today for an appointment today!Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.Construction by DRH Tucson Construction, Inc., License #ROC 124600-B
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $490,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson's El Charro is kicking off its centennial celebration with the opening of a new downtown restaurant, The Monica.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tesla is opening its first Tucson dealership as new electric vehicle inventory is scarce locally and around the nation.
- Updated
The Arizona House gave preliminary approval Monday to legislation that would make such payments automatic.
- Updated
Senate will vote on making it legal for business owners and their employees to kill people who are damaging or defacing their property.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The GOP-led Senate votes to rebuke Flagstaff Republican senator for "publicly issuing and promoting social media and video messaging encouraging violence against and punishment of American citizens.''
- Updated
"The pandemic, coupled with other problems such as streaming of first-run movies, etc., have taken their toll," a retail broker said of the theater's closing.
Seen and heard at the Galen Center: UA commit Kylan Boswell finally relaxes, Jay Bilas jumps at chance to see UA again
- Updated
News and notes from Los Angeles, where the Wildcats jumped all over the Trojans from the start on Tuesday night.
- Updated
The Rillito Park Foundation decided Thursday to form a panel made up of experts in and outside of the racing industry to take a serious look at what Rillito can do to make it better.
- Updated
Check out this list of events happening in March 2022 in the Tucson area, including Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita. Find favorites such as the Tucson Festival of Books and Cyclovia, plus live music, local markets, workshops, stargazing, a wine festival and more.
A 46-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a SUV in Oro Valley Tuesday.