Marana! Gorgeous 5bed 3bath with a 3car garage! Plenty of room to entertain, with a large living room, and separate dining room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and a large island. Master bedroom has a private ensuite with a walk in closet. Schedule a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $491,000
