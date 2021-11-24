Once in a lifetime opportunity to live in the greatest community in Gladden Farms. 4000+ sqft with huge bedroom/bathroom on main floor and 4 giant bedrooms up, each having its own walk-in closet. Large walk-in pantry off huge kitchen/great room, formal dining, spacious loft. Hurry before it is gone! Elementry schools are within biking distance on great paved pathways that run through the community. Tired of high electric bills? Solar panels and exterior stucco painted with coating to reflect heat keep you electric bills low. Entertain outdoors with, grass (HOA fee covers the irrigation water), and a built-in Bar-b-q.
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $500,000
