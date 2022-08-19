5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $510,000

This beautiful 5 bedroom home built in 2021, offers a downstairs guestroom suite with full bath. Multiple upgrades throughout such as 42 inch cabinets with crown molding, slate finished appliances, upgraded light fixtures and faucets, self close cabinets, 5.1 surround sound in ceiling and much more! The backyard includes an extended covered patio with custom upgraded fixtures, artificial turf, a 12 foot entrance on side gate and plenty of space to add more! Home will have a fresh coat of exterior paint in the beginning of September by Richmond.