5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $518,000

Views and Privacy! Meticulously maintained home minutes from everything one could want; restaurants, grocery store, shops, convenience stores...and the freeway! Vaulted ceilings and a open floorplan makes this home one to not miss! HUGE master bedroom! A cozy fireplace in family room, off open kitchen in the open floorplan. Guest bedroom off kitchen for convenience off the garage as well. Enjoy the views from the pool and entertain in the outdoor pergolas, with the opportunity for an outdoor kitchen, hot tub, or whatever one can imagine. Sombrero Peak views make this an amazing opportunity and just ONE reason this wont last. Tour this one today!

