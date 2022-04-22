Why Build NEW?! This simply stunning former model home is a Richmond ''Raleigh'' floor plan and features all the bells and whistles. Open concept living boasts a beautiful kitchen with extended counters, wine fridge, walk in pantry and more. Large triple slider back door opens into private East facing back yard with room for pool and more. The large master bedroom has a huge shower area, dual vanity and walk in closet. 4 guest rooms topped off with the 5th bedroom ''Guest Suite'' featuring it's own walk in closet and private ensuite bathroom. Great as a 'generations' suite, but has been set up as an entertainment / teen room space. Driveway is level and has easy access. Home backs up to running trail space, and is across from basketball and grassy area park.
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $524,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: A burger spot catering to sports fans with 12 existing locations is making it's way to the Tucson-area later this year.
For Star subscribers: Hudbay is working to build waste rock and tailings disposal facilities in the the Santa Rita Mountains for its Copper World Mine.
Eight people were in a SUV that smashed into a tractor-trailer rig. Human smuggling is suspected, officials say.
The state Senate voted Monday to allow parents to sue teachers and other government officials if they "usurp'' parents' "fundamental right to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their children.''
For Star subscribers: If the U.S. goes through with its proposal to cut Colorado River releases from Lake Powell, water users in Arizona, California and Nevada won't feel it this year — but Lake Mead will. Both reservoirs are in dire straits, and many experts are concerned or shocked about potential problems ahead.
Environmental groups are going to court to stop further development of the proposed 280-mile Interstate 11 project from Nogales to Wickenburg, saying federal officials didn't comply with legal requirements.
The driver of the SUV reportedly shot at a vehicle carrying two children and pointed a handgun at another vehicle while driving recklessly on I-10 and I-19.
One sailor was found unresponsive on board the carrier last Friday, while two other sailors were found at off base locations on April 9 and 10.
The 19-year-old pedestrian was either in the bicycle lane, or the southernmost part of the eastbound lane on Ironwood Hill Drive when he was struck early Monday morning.
With Christian Koloko and Bennedict Mathurin gone, Wildcats wait to find out what Dalen Terry will do
The major mock drafts have Koloko going between No. 26 (The Ringer) late in the first round, to No. 36 (ESPN) early in the second.