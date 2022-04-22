 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $524,900

Why Build NEW?! This simply stunning former model home is a Richmond ''Raleigh'' floor plan and features all the bells and whistles. Open concept living boasts a beautiful kitchen with extended counters, wine fridge, walk in pantry and more. Large triple slider back door opens into private East facing back yard with room for pool and more. The large master bedroom has a huge shower area, dual vanity and walk in closet. 4 guest rooms topped off with the 5th bedroom ''Guest Suite'' featuring it's own walk in closet and private ensuite bathroom. Great as a 'generations' suite, but has been set up as an entertainment / teen room space. Driveway is level and has easy access. Home backs up to running trail space, and is across from basketball and grassy area park.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feds' plan for depleted Colorado River helps Powell but hurts Mead

Feds' plan for depleted Colorado River helps Powell but hurts Mead

For Star subscribers: If the U.S. goes through with its proposal to cut Colorado River releases from Lake Powell, water users in Arizona, California and Nevada won't feel it this year — but Lake Mead will. Both reservoirs are in dire straits, and many experts are concerned or shocked about potential problems ahead. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News