5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $524,900

Why Build NEW?! This simply stunning former model home is a Richmond ''Raleigh'' floor plan and features all the bells and whistles. Open concept living boasts a beautiful kitchen with extended counters, wine fridge, walk in pantry and more. Large triple slider back door opens into private East facing back yard with room for pool and more. The large master bedroom has a huge shower area, dual vanity and walk in closet. 4 guest rooms topped off with the 5th bedroom ''Guest Suite'' featuring it's own walk in closet and private ensuite bathroom. Great as a 'generations' suite, but has been set up as an entertainment / teen room space. Driveway is level and has easy access. Home backs up to running trail space, and is across from basketball and grassy area park.