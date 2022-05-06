 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $589,000

Everything is upgraded in this highly desirable Saguaro Bloom home! Enjoy swimming in your private sparkling PebbleTec pool, evenings gathered around the gas fire pit, shooting hoops in your backyard, an unwinding on your very own putting green. The backyard oasis boasts an extended covered patio to enjoy outdoor living at it's finest. You'll love the impeccable kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops with an island for additional seating, 36'' glazed cabinets w/ crown molding, and a walk-in pantry. The downstairs offers a guest room (or office), with spacious living and dining and beautiful ceramic tile flooring throughout. Travel upstairs to a huge loft-like bonus room with 3 bedrooms, plus a gorgeous primary suite. Come see this one-of-a-kind beauty!

