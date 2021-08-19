Wonderful 5 bedroom Meritage Home in coveted, gated neighborhood of Los Saguaros Dove Mountain. Fabulous gourmet open kitchen to greatroom with 10' ceilings, kitchen with oversized quartz island/breakfast bar. Light and bright with many windows with custom shutters. Kitchen with stainless appliances, five burner gas cook top, beautiful cabinets with crown molding, Quartz counter tops, stacked stone backsplash and walk-in pantry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a convenient office with Quartz countertops and custom cabinets. Upgraded ceramic tile throughout main living areas. Eight foot interior doors throughout. Huge master suite with additional sitting room, French door access to rear yard, luxurious master bath boasts Quartz countertops, large custom tiled to the ceiling walk-in shower
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $589,900
- Updated
