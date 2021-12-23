 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $639,500

Beautiful Home w/Details Below! BUT YOU MUST SEE THIS BACK YARD! WE ARE TALKING ABOUT A STUNNING POOL & SPA BY ''POOLS BY DESIGN'', WIDE OPEN VIEWS OF MOUNTAINS, SUNSET & ENVIRONMENTAL AREAS. IF THAT'S NOT ENTICING ENOUGH THERE'S A BUILT-IN TILED BBQ GRILL AREA FOR ENTERTAINING, FIRE PIT & 2 ARTIFICIAL GRASS AREAS. To get to this fabulous back yard, you walk into a beautiful living room w/fabulous windows facing that back yard! There is a great large Master Suite w/Bay Windows & door. Master Bath has double Vanities, tub, shower & large Master Closet. The 2nd Master is an en suite. On other side of home, another 3 bedrooms & full bath w/dual vanities and tub/shower. Laundry room w/tub in between the 2 Master Bedrooms. Great split-bedroom plan & 12' Ceilings! See Supplement #1

