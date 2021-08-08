 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $645,000

5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $645,000

This gorgeous DR HORTON (Torino - Plan/Elevation - 4090 A) home in the desirable Saguaro Bloom community is truly exceptional and stands out from all the rest. Built in 2019, the 5 bed, 3 1/2 bath, two story home includes an endless amount of upgrades and sets the bar high. The formal living and dining area flow into a family room and a gorgeous kitchen complete with a butlers pantry, your very own bar, and a half bathroom.The upstairs living area includes a spacious loft along with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Retreat to your very own private backyard oasis complete with a resort style pool and private gazebo! This home will sell fast. Don't wait to build, this one is move-in ready!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News