 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $650,000

Immaculate home ready for move in! FIVE BEDROOMS! FOUR FULL BATHS!Plus a bonus room. Located in the desirable gated Tangerine Crossings subdivision. This home sits on a premium lot with no backyard neighbors and wonderful views. Open kitchen with upgraded counters (Quartz) and cabinetry and lots of storage space! The walk in pantry is spacious. Dining room has sliding doors to a courtyard. Newer water heater, microwave, brand new carpets! Low care backyard with plenty of room for a pool! Come and see this one today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News