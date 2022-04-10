 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Marana - $800,000

Fabulous gated Los Saguaros At Dove Mountain Meritage Home. Wide open floor plan with high ceilings, open kitchen to greatroom with large formal dining area. Beautiful wood look porcelain tile throughout. Five bedrooms, split, plus wonderful den, or second family room. Beautiful eat-in kitchen boasts staggered cabinets with 42'' uppers, crown molding, dove tailed drawers, stainless appliances, including double ovens, five burner gas cook-top, granite counter tops, double sink, large island with room for bar stools, walk-in pantry and separate built-in desk. Fabulous, mostly pavered rear yard with large pool, turf area and terrific mountain views. Owned solar.

