5 Bedroom Home in Oracle - $789,000

13.63 acres in the heart of Oracle on American Ave. Plenty of usable land for additional improvements and or multifamily compound. This is a great investment property. 3 residences currently bringing in approximately $3000+ a month. Additional space and zoning could be perfect for RV storage and/or park. Property has city water/sewer plus two wells. Huge oaks, line the natural water drainages, making the property charming for country living with the potential for additional development. This amazing property in Oracle has so much potential. Homes are occupied. Do not disturb tenants. Call for an appointment. Two of the homes are manufactured homes and one single family residence.

