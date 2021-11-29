 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,100,000

5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,100,000

The Resort at La Reserve-this amazing one of a kind home beautifully designed takes advantage of the amazing Catalina Mountain views from this secluded ridgetop location. The original owners truly made every dream come true-koi ponds, a round office of windows with 360 views an indoor stream with area for meditation or hobbies a fabulous garage workspace area. The master retreat designed by Rochelle Rubin provides the perfect setting for a peaceful bond with views and nature. Top quality products and selections through out. Ample room for entertaining on the numerous patios and decks each with stunning unique views and the split plan gives privacy to guests and family members. Minutes to shopping, amenities, the loop trail, Catalina State Park. Truly unmatched views!!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News