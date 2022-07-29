 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,425,000

  • Updated

Come home to this one of a kind home created by Kevin Howard. He has exclusively created this home to partner with the land, capturing the privacy of the rock outcroppings and expansive views of the Catalina Mountains. This custom home provides luxurious rooms featuring large sliding glass doors, floor to ceiling glass and multiple gathering areas. Work with the One Oak team to create a home that fits your lifestyle and the way you live. Their homes are intentionally designed to keep in mind the natural beauty on the high sonoran desert. Appreciate the privacy of an exclusive 1400-acre guard gated golf community that is conveniently located within minutes of upscale shopping, dining, medical, and entertainment. Contact Lisitng Agent for questions. (520) 343-2355

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How do restaurants on Mount Lemmon make it work?

How do restaurants on Mount Lemmon make it work?

Why are there so few restaurants on Mt. Lemmon? There's plenty of demand for food and activities in our sky island oasis. This article gives some insight into the difficulties small businesses face on the mountain.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News