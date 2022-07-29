5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,425,000

Come home to this one of a kind home created by Kevin Howard. He has exclusively created this home to partner with the land, capturing the privacy of the rock outcroppings and expansive views of the Catalina Mountains. This custom home provides luxurious rooms featuring large sliding glass doors, floor to ceiling glass and multiple gathering areas. Work with the One Oak team to create a home that fits your lifestyle and the way you live. Their homes are intentionally designed to keep in mind the natural beauty on the high sonoran desert. Appreciate the privacy of an exclusive 1400-acre guard gated golf community that is conveniently located within minutes of upscale shopping, dining, medical, and entertainment. Contact Lisitng Agent for questions. (520) 343-2355