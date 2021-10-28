 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $439,000

This gorgeous tri-level home is located in a highly desirable Oro Valley neighborhood close to schools, shopping, dining, parks, gyms, hiking trails and much more! It has everything you could want from beautiful high quality hardwood flooring to travertine tile perfectly placed in all the right areas. Has spacious open floor plan with a bonus den/rec room that has its very own floor to ceiling stone fireplace. House was re-plumbed and has NO POLY PIPES. This house really is breath taking, you must see this one for yourself. All appliances in the house are included! Come check it out!

