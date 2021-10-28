 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $450,000

5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $450,000

You're Going to Love this Beautiful Lennar Home in the Highly Desirable & Gated Hohokam Mesa Community in Oro Valley! Welcoming Living Room & Family Room w/ Open Dining Area. The Lovely Kitchen Features Smudge-Proof Slate SS Appliances, Granite Countertops, Bartop, Maple Cabinetry & Large Pantry. Full Bedroom & Bathroom on the Ground Level Perfect for Guests/Home Office, etc. Upstairs, You'll Find a Large Primary Suite Boasting Lennar's Signature Expansive Custom Tiled Shower w/ Rain Head, Walk-in Closet & Executive Height Double Vanity, 3 Additional Bedrooms, Bathroom, Loft & Laundry Room. The Pool-Sized Backyard is Freshly Landscaped & Backs to Open Space. Located On a Quiet, Cul-De-Sac Street. Discover the Parks, Hiking, Biking, Shopping, Dining & Entertainment Oro Valley Has to Offer!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News