5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $459,000

5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $459,000

This is a comfortable home in the highly desirable Copper Creek neighborhood, a very popular area in the heart of Oro Valley in Northwest Tucson. This 5 bedroom home features vaulted ceilings and ceramic tile throughout main floor except bedroom, master bedroom downstairs. The updated kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. New roof replaced in 2008; HVAC replaced in 2017; fresh exterior paint this year. Enjoy back yard with mature trees (Lemon, grapefruit, orange, and fig) and vegetable garden.Close to the great schools such as the mentioned public schools as well as Basis, and Innovation academy.

