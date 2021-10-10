 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $495,000

5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $495,000

Ready for PRIVACY in a stunning 5BD/3BA home?? This meticulously maintained property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac with open desert behind and to the north. Step into this gorgeous home to see its crown molding and tile flooring in the living areas. Kitchen has granite counters, glass backsplash, breakfast bar on the center island overlooking the dining room and living room with soaring ceilings. Master bedroom downstairs with large ensuite with separate shower and garden tub and dual sink vanity. 2 guest bedrooms downstairs with 2 other bedrooms upstairs plus spacious loft. Relax in the private backyard with no rear neighbors just the beautiful Oro Valley desert!

