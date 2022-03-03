Experience Oro Valley luxury in the prestigious gated Monterey Vistoso community. This 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home offers a 3 car garage and a free flowing floor plan. The great room area is appointed with solid surface counters, center island, gas range, dining area and a lovely fireplace for enjoyment. With no rear neighbors, low care landscaping, gas stub for your bbqing and a sparkling pool you'll enjoy the outdoor space just as much in this well maintained home.
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $500,000
