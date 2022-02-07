 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $500,000

5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $500,000

Experience Oro Valley luxury in the prestigious gated Monterey Vistoso community. This 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home offers a 3 car garage and a free flowing floor plan. The great room area is appointed with solid surface counters, center island, gas range, dining area and a lovely fireplace for enjoyment. With no rear neighbors, low care landscaping, gas stub for your bbqing and a sparkling pool you'll enjoy the outdoor space just as much in this well maintained home.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News