5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $510,000

Amazing 5br home located in Oro Valley with mountain views! Step into this multi-level home with plenty of room to entertain. Lower level has a bedroom, and large family room. Second floor has a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, tons of natural light, dining room, and living room. Top floor has the private master en-suite and one other bedroom. Master also has a balcony that over looks the pool area. Backyard has an amazing private pool with a smaller yard attached. You do not want to miss out on this amazing home just in time for summer!!

