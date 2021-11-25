 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $525,000

Spacious 5 Bdrm. 3 Bath Family Home w/Pool in desirable Ranch Vistoso. Main floor boasts High Ceilings, Light and Open Floor plan, Family Rm. w/Fireplace off Kitchen w/ both Breakfast Bar & Nook. Lg. 5th Bdrm on main floor w/ Double Doors, Wet Bar and separate entrance for multiple uses. Upper level has Lovely Master Suite w/Separate Shower and Tub and 3 more Bdrms w/Full Hall Bath. Covered Patio and Private Pebble Tec Spool in Backyard. Plus Lg. 3-car Garage w/Extra Storage. Close to Painted Sky Elem. School.

