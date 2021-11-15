 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $530,000

Large 2 story 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Vista del Oro Estates. This home backs up to a small wash that contains desert plant life, for a bit of quiet privacy as you take a dip in the beautiful waterfall pool. The block pavers and mature trees surely make the backyard a lovely oasis to entertain, enjoy evenings, and, not to mention the views of the Santa Catalina Mountains. Upon entering this beautiful home, you are met with vaulted ceilings, tiled floors, plenty of living and family space, and a bedroom that would work well for guests, home gym, or office, with separate access to the pool. Storage will not be an issue with the extended 3 car garage with extra storage closets.

