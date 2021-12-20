 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $539,900

Large 5 bedroom 3 bath home in the heart of Oro Valley. This home has modern updates throughout! Home has formal living room and dining room as well a family room. The kitchen has been redone with granite countertops, stainless steel undercabinet microwave, dishwasher, wall ovens, Gas cooktop, custom backsplash and an added kitchen island. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, perfect for a college student or guests. Upstairs are the other 3 bedrooms and large master bedroom. Upstairs master bathroom features custom tile shower, jacuzzi tub and closets. New paint and new, plush carpet throughout. Backyard has a pool and hot tub with desert behind this large lot. Beautiful mountain views from the front. Close to tons of dining, shopping and great schools nearby.

