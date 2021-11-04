 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $559,000

DONT MISS THIS ONE!!! In the high demand area of Canada Hills this Very clean home with fresh paint and carpet is move in ready. This home boasts 3772 sf 5BR/3BA, backs up to open desert with a beautiful unobstructed view of Pusch Ridge from the back yard fire pit or the master bedroom's balcony. GREAT BONUS Room downstairs with own access to backyard. This home is perfect for a large family with plenty of room for entertaining. With a new Carrier AC/Furnace and a 3 yr old WH this home wont last.

