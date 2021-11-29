 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $579,500

Gorgeous home on premium cul-de-sac lot. This spacious 5 bedroom/3 bath home features; upgraded kitchen with Viking 6 burner cook top, double ovens, stainless appliances & granite counters. One bedroom & full bath downstairs, great for a playroom or office. Large master suite with walk in closet and relaxing tub to soak in. Newer tile & carpet through out the home. You will enjoy the large lot featuring a sparkling pool & spa, gazebo, and low care artificial grass. Great for entertaining. Common area next to home adds extra privacy to take advantage of the beautiful mountain views from the backyard. Roomy 3 car garage with epoxy flooring for easy clean up.

