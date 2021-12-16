Wonderful 5/3.5 in Oro Valley. Home features new wood laminate and plush carpet throughout, as well as fresh paint. Plenty of room with living and family rooms as well as one full bedroom and bath downstairs. Off the spacious kitchen is the dining area and living room with beautiful quartz fireplace. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a loft area. Master bedroom features a large walk out balcony to take in the amazing mountain views. Huge master bathroom has a separate garden tub and shower as well as a large walk in closet. The backyard is an oasis to enjoy! Beautifully landscaped with a pool and serene fountain and low care vegetation.
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $589,900
