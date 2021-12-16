 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $589,900

5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $589,900

Wonderful 5/3.5 in Oro Valley. Home features new wood laminate and plush carpet throughout, as well as fresh paint. Plenty of room with living and family rooms as well as one full bedroom and bath downstairs. Off the spacious kitchen is the dining area and living room with beautiful quartz fireplace. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a loft area. Master bedroom features a large walk out balcony to take in the amazing mountain views. Huge master bathroom has a separate garden tub and shower as well as a large walk in closet. The backyard is an oasis to enjoy! Beautifully landscaped with a pool and serene fountain and low care vegetation.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News