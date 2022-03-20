 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $595,000

Mountain Views!! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in the desired Push Ridge Community complete with sparkling pool/spa and private yard with unobstructed views. This home is a must see! You won't forget the large picture windows, gourmet kitchen, custom pantry, spacious family room with gas fireplace, custom bar area, custom metal banisters/railings, and updated bathrooms. Leased solar to help on those hot summer months ! This home checks all the boxes!

