 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $875,000

5 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $875,000

Oro Valley Retreat | No HOA | | Walled & Gated | .85 Acre | 4 Car | Fully-Owned Solar | Unobstructed Pusch Ridge Views | Contemporary design w/ stained & scored concrete floors throughout offers 3 living areas & formal dining. Entertainer's kitchen boasts, island, breakfast bar, eat-in area, stainless gourmet stainless appliances. Primary suite with extended walk-in closet, zero-entry wrap-around shower, cast-iron claw foot soaking tub. An oasis of a yard highlighted by sparkling pool, multiple seating areas, entertaining ramada w/ built-in KitchenAid multi-function grill, tile counters, stacked-stone surround, and prep sink. Brand new 40-panel solar system w/ 20-year dual warranty. RV ready. Bike & walking path connect to River Park & The Loop. *Video, Virtual Tour & Floor Plan in Photos*

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News