Beautiful Red Rock home with upgraded gorgeous kitchen and prettiest back yard!Big two story floor plan with master suite on first floor and big open upstairs second family room with 4 bedrooms. Full length covered back porch and 3 car garage. Fantastic neighborhood parks and pool, skate and sports parks. The best holiday neighborhood decorations! (Xmas and Halloween.) Agent is related to Seller.
5 Bedroom Home in Red Rock - $369,000
