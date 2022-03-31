 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Red Rock - $495,000

BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS RED ROCK HOME FOR SALE, 4141 SQ FT TWO STORY HOME WITH THREE CAR GARAGE, HOME IS IN MOVE IN CONDITION WITH FRESH PAINT AND ALL MINOR REPAIRS AND TOUCHUPS MADE, HOME SERVICED BY TESLA SOLAR PANELS (PAPERWORK AVAILABLE) WITH LEASE PAYMENT OF $115.96, 9+YEARS REMAINING WITH MONTHLY SAVINGS ON APS BILL AVERAGING OVER $225 MONTH ON POWER CHARGES, SOLAR WATER HEATER IS PAID FOR AND IS INCLUDED WITH PURCHASE, 3 CAR GARAGE HAS ''LIFESTYLE'' GARAGE SCREEN SYSTEM W/SLIDING DOOR, TWO ENSUITE MASTER BDRMS, MAIN ONE IS 24x17, FIVE TRUE BEDROOMS AND FOUR FULL BATHS, FORMAL LIVING/DINING AND HUGE LOFT ROOM UPSTAIRS, BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED FRONT AND BACK, ABOVE GROUND SPA/HEATED

