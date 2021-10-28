BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS RED ROCK HOME FOR SALE, SELLERS HOME WILL NOT BE READY IN FLORENCE FOR 6-7 MONTHS, LOOKING FOR A LEASEBACK AT FAIR MARKET RATE, 4141 SQ FT TWO STORY HOME WITH THREE CAR GARAGE, HOME IS IN MOVE IN CONDITION WITH FRESH PAINT AND ALL MINOR REPAIRS AND TOUCHUPS MADE, HOME SERVICED BY TESLA SOLAR PANELS (PAPERWORK AVAILABLE) WITH LEASE PAYMENT OF $115.96, 9+YEARS REMAINING WITH MONTHLY SAVINGS ON APS BILL AVERAGING AROUND $250 MONTH ON POWER CHARGES, SOLAR WATER HEATER IS PAID FOR AND IS INCLUDED WITH PURCHASE, 3 CAR GARAGE HAS ''LIFESTYLE'' GARAGE SCREEN SYSTEM W/SLIDING DOOR, TWO ENSUITE MASTER BDRMS, MAIN ONE IS 24x17, FIVE TRUE BEDROOMS AND FOUR FULL BATHS, FORMAL LIVING/DINING AND HUGE LOFT ROOM UPSTAIRS, BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED FRONT AND BACK, ABOVE GROUND SPA/HEATED
5 Bedroom Home in Red Rock - $549,900
