 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Saddlebrooke - $350,000

5 Bedroom Home in Saddlebrooke - $350,000

Original Owner 5 bed, 2 bath, 1974 sqft home in a quite cul-de-sac! A great room concept adjoins the family room with a very open kitchen, island/breakfast bar, pantry closet and dining nook. The split bedroom floor-plan places the large master bedroom at the rear of the home w/ peaceful hillside views and the additional 4th bedroom. Towards the front of the home are the 3 ample guest bedrooms and a central, jack in jill bath. A private rear yard that overlooks a peaceful hillside where deer, coyote, quail and other wildlife can be spotted. See additional updates under documents

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News