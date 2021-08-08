 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $325,000

This gorgeous & beautifully maintained move in ready home sits right across a neighborhood park in the award-winning community of Rancho Sahuarita. Immaculate and upgraded home features many extras including 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, upgraded lighting throughout, new granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, new backsplash, huge stainless steel sink, stainless steel fixtures and appliances, full bath and bedroom downstairs, new wood look tile, custom shutters, completely landscaped backyard, and a very private backyard oasis perfect for gatherings and entertaining! Enjoy your extended patio where you are able to take advantage of full afternoon shade, East facing backyard. Come view before its gone! Homes like this do not come on the market often!

