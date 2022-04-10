 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $335,000

Prime Location in Rancho Sahuarita's Master Planned Community! This stunning Richmond American 2-story home with soaring 20' vaulted ceilings boasts of an open floor plan, plenty of natural light with tile wood-like plank flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, built-in double ovens, 5-burner gourmet gas cooktop, granite counters and a large center island. Downstairs has a guest bedroom and full bathroom. Plenty of storage! Walking distance to the shaded parks with Playgrounds, Basketball Court, Volley Ball Sand Court, Pool, Spa & Clubhouse.

