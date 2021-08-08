 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $350,000

This Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 Bath home is located in the highly desirable Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita. In 2015, Money Magazine named Sahuarita as one of the Best 50 Places to Live in the nation, come find out why!This 5 bedroom, 3.5 Bath Rancho Sahuarita home has it all, quiet neighborhood, large living and family rooms, formal dining room, loft or game area, large bedrooms, walk-in closets. The open kitchen boasts large island, granite counters, modern black appliances, and lots of cabinet and counter space. Master bathroom has large walk-in closet, huge soaking tub, separate shower, water closet room and dual sinks/vanity.Downstairs laundry room with matching cherry wood cabinets. Home has neutral carpet, porcelain tile, ceiling fans, digital thermostat, expansive under-stair

