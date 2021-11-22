Looking to live in the award winning Rancho Sahuarita Community? Now is your chance. This beautiful home has 5 bedroom 3 bathrooms and a loft. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. No rear neighbors with a gorgeous landscaped back yard. New carpet, new paint inside and out and now your chance to be a new owner.
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $370,000
