5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $375,000

Come see this spacious Rancho Sahuarita home! Fantastic split bedroom floorplan allows for flexibility and room for everyone. Three oversized guest bedrooms, master suite and loft upstairs; while the guest bedroom downstairs could be reimagined as home gym or office. Light and bright kitchen and breakfast area opens to family room. Three-car garage and TONS of storage, including dual master walk-in closets. No rear neighbors and extended patio promises a measure of privacy and tranquility.

