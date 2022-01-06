Come check out this beautiful, moved in ready home in Rancho Sahuarita!! Just updated with new carpet, new interior paint, new bathroom toilets and vanities, new kitchen appliances, A/C just tuned up, patio roof just coated, and ready for you to call it yours. Fantastic floor plan, with a full bedroom and bath downstairs for guests, as well as the master retreat downstairs. There's a large loft, and 3 other bedrooms upstairs. Situated on a corner lot, with a full length covered patio, pavers in the back yard, and walking distance to the clubhouse and lake. Located in the award winning Anza Trail and Walden Grove school district. The leased solar panels give you a low electric payment of only $120 a month for this big house. New windows just installed.
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $389,500
