Come check out this beautiful, moved in ready home in Rancho Sahuarita!! Just updated with new carpet, new interior paint, new bathroom toilets and vanities, new kitchen appliances, A/C just tuned up, patio roof just coated, and ready for you to call it yours. Fantastic floor plan, with a full bedroom and bath downstairs for guests, as well as the master retreat downstairs. There's a large loft, and 3 other bedrooms upstairs. Situated on a corner lot, with a full length covered patio, pavers in the back yard, and walking distance to the clubhouse and lake. Located in the award winning Anza Trail and Walden Grove school district. The leased solar panels give you a low electric payment of only $120 a month for this big house. Windows have been ordered and will be installed soon.
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
For Star subscribers: A new casino planned by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Tucson would create hundreds of jobs and bring in revenue for the city.
- Updated
The weekly tally of new cases across Pima County has risen above the summer 2020 peak, when cases first surged here.
- Updated
A 16-year-old is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
A federal grand jury in Tucson issued the indictments and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson is handling the prosecution..
- Updated
A federal judge on Wednesday rejected attempt by Arizona's attorney general to immediately block President Biden from requiring federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID.
For Star subscribers: A new center in Tucson will provide health care for seniors along with fitness classes, games and social opportunities.
- Updated
Thank goodness for patio weather. Tucson is the best place during the fall and winter to eat outside, surrounded with striking green palo verdes and views of nearby mountain ranges.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Blake Masters was a brilliant student and friend at Tucson's Green Fields Country Day School, his friends say. Now he's unrecognizable to them as he seeks the Trump endorsement.
- Updated
A 19-year-old died when he crashed into a gravel truck Thursday.
- Updated
Things to do Nov. 10-14 in Tucson include shopping events, festivals, live music spots, car shows and more.