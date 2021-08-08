 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $399,500

Multi Generational Maracay Home 5 Bdrm Stafford plan located in the gated Sahuarita community of Entrada Bonita. Downstairs bedroom with connecting room, great for home office or guest quarters. Eat-in Kitchen with granite counters, tiled backsplash, double ovens, gas cooktop, 42'' Maple cabinets with crown molding, nook area, walk-in Pantry, Large center island. Family room located off kitchen. Formal dining room/living room with wood floors. Large office located on first level. Loft area overlooks downstairs. Oversized Primary suite with jetted tub. 3 Secondary bdrms with walk-in closets. Rancho Sahuarita community with water park, gym, lake, walking trails, bike path and much more!!

