 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $409,900

This incredible home offers a rare opportunity to live directly on the lake within the beautiful community of Rancho Sahuarita. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets over the water while relaxing in the nicely landscaped backyard, or take an evening stroll around the lake. This thoughtfully designed floorplan is a wonderful space allowing for any size family. Rancho Sahuarita truly is an amazing place to live, but few have the opportunity to enjoy lake front living. Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

For Star subscribers: A sudden lapse in the University of Arizona-affiliated online school's ability to collect G.I. Bill benefits is the latest strike against UA Global Campus, which is run by a company in financial trouble. And now, advocates want the U.S. Education Department to cut off the school's federal financial aid. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News