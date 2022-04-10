5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $409,900

This incredible home offers a rare opportunity to live directly on the lake within the beautiful community of Rancho Sahuarita. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets over the water while relaxing in the nicely landscaped backyard, or take an evening stroll around the lake. This thoughtfully designed floorplan is a wonderful space allowing for any size family. Rancho Sahuarita truly is an amazing place to live, but few have the opportunity to enjoy lake front living. Schedule your showing today!