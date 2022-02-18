 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $419,500

Be the proud owner of this beautiful 5 bed, 4 bath property in Rancho Sahuarita! Come inside to discover an impressive open floor showcasing neutral tile floors, carpet in all the right places, recessed lighting, & soothing palette. The fantastic chef's kitchen includes granite counters, wood cabinets w/crown moulding, wall ovens, SS appliances, a large pantry, & center island w/ breakfast bar. Spacious loft with endless possibilities! Primary bedroom boasts a private bathroom w/dual sinks & a walk-in closet. PLUS! Fabulous guests quarters featuring a living area, kitchenette, bathroom, & a perfectly sized bedroom could be used as a mother-in-law suite or potential income property space. Spend relaxing afternoons in the sizable backyard w/covered patio while enjoying your morning coffee!

